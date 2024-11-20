Jaipur, Nov 20 (PTI) The Rajasthan government's aim is to double the state's economy from 180 billion dollars to 350 billion dollars in the next five years, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Wednesday said.

"As per the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Developed India-2047, we are also working for Developed Rajasthan-2047 and Singapore can become our very important partner in this," he said.

Sharma was addressing a meeting with a delegation from Singapore in the conference hall of the Secretariat here.

Welcoming the representatives from Singapore, he said Rajasthan has a culture of 'Atithi Devo Bhava' and the state is famous all over the world for its unique culture and heritage.

The chief minister said Singapore is a very important partner of Prime Minister Modi's 'Act East Policy' and Singapore has inspired the world with its economic model.

Sharma said the state government is going to organise 'Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit' from December 9 to 11 to open new investment opportunities from all over the world in the state.

"MoUs worth Rs 20 lakh crore have been signed so far under this summit," he said.

Sharma also invited the delegation of Singapore to attend this event.

Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) Akhil Arora informed through a presentation that Rajasthan has immense potential in various fields, including renewable energy, tourism and agriculture.

Deputy Chief Ministers Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa were also present along with other ministers.

The delegation comprised of ministers from Singapore.

