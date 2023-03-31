New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on Friday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the recent Gujarat High Court decision on withholding information about his educational degrees.

As per an official statement from the party, the court had set aside the decision of the Central Information Commission that had directed the PMO to provide details of PM Modi's degrees in response to CM Arvind Kejriwal's appeal. The court in turn imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 over this suit.

At a press conference, Sanjay Singh criticised the Prime Minister for making ridiculous statements and claimed that he had little knowledge of science or history or geography.

He further stated, "The Prime Minister, who had been elected and sent by 140 crore people, should let people know about his degree and should not get them fined for asking about it."

He emphasised that the government's failure to provide information about PM Modi's degree was a matter of concern and asserted that it indicates a lack of transparency and accountability in the government.

"It is high time for the Prime Minister to come clean and be transparent about his educational qualifications. It is unacceptable for the government to refuse to disclose such information," he said.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hit out at the Gujarat High Court ruling that imposed a cost on him in connection with the case related to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's educational qualifications.

Taking to Twitter, the Delhi CM said that an "illiterate or less educated PM" is very dangerous for the country.

"Doesn't the country even have the right to know how much their PM has studied? He vehemently opposed showing of his degree in the court. Why? And those who demand to see their degree will be fined? What is this happening? Illiterate or less educated PM is very dangerous for the country," he said in the tweet.

His remarks came hours after the Gujarat HC on Friday, set aside the Chief Information Commission (CIC) order and ruled that the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) need not furnish the degree and post-graduate degree certificates of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The single-judge bench of Justice Biren Vaishnav set aside the order of the CIC directing the public information officer (PIO) of PMO, Gujarat University and Delhi University to furnish details of PM Modi's graduation and post-graduation degrees.

The bench was hearing an appeal filed by Gujarat University challenging the CIC order.

The High Court also imposed costs of Rs 25,000 on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who had sought details of the certificate of the Prime Minister's degree. (ANI)

