New Delhi, Jun 23 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the government's move of liberalising guidelines for other service providers (OSPs) was aimed at encouraging India's BPO industry and would further reduce compliance burden.

The government announced liberalisation of guidelines for OSPs and said the move would position India as a strong global destination for voice BPOs. The distinction between domestic and international OSPs has been removed.

"In order to encourage our BPO industry, OSP guidelines that were liberalised in November 2020 have been simplified even further, offering greater ease of business and regulatory clarity," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

"This will further reduce compliance burden and help our tech industry," he said.

A BPO centre with common telecom resources will now be able to serve customers located worldwide, including in India. The easing of guidelines would lead to cost-saving for BPO companies.

