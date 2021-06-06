Leh, Jun 6 (PTI) Ladakh recorded 71 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 19,147, while another death pushed the toll to 195, officials said on Sunday, as the Union Territory announced a gradual unlocking here after a month-long 'corona curfew'.

The new fatality was reported from Leh on Saturday. The district has so far recorded 141 coronavirus-related deaths, while the pandemic toll stands at 54 in Kargil district, the officials said.

Fifty-eight of the new cases were registered in Leh and the remaining 13 in Kargil, they said.

The number of active cases in the UT dropped to 1,170 – 986 in Leh and 184 in Kargil – as 254 Covid patients were discharged during the past 24 hours, the officials said.

The COVID-19 recovery count stands at 17,782 in Ladakh, they added.

Meanwhile, Leh District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Chairman Shrikant Suse issued new guidelines with certain relaxations to start gradual unlocking from June 7 till June 14.

The decision was taken after extensive deliberation and a detailed assessment of the Covid situation in the district, an official spokesman said.

Sharing the roster to allow commercial activities covering almost all segments at the end of 'corona curfew', Suse however said the public transport, private offices, salons, barber shops, beauty parlours, spas and gyms would continue to remain closed till further orders, while the relaxations would not be extended nor applicable in areas notified as containment zones.

He said the weekend curfew and night curfew would remain in force in the district as earlier.

The district administration would allow development activities and construction work where labourers reside on the work site while following Covid SOPs, the officer said.

He said only home delivery service would be allowed for restaurants on weekdays, while the hotels would be allowed to operate dine-in services with a 30 per cent seating capacity for in-house guests.

Speaking on non-essential vehicular movement, Suse said the district administration would begin an odd/even system with 50 per cent seating capacity.

Kargil DDMA chairman Santosh Sukhadeve also issued an order extending the 'corona curfew' in the district till 7 am on June 14.

However, he said there would be no restrictions on the already allowed activities including developmental and construction works along with mining activities.

The order said agricultural activities including establishments dealing with agricultural inputs, implements and tools would be allowed with strict adherence of COVID-19 SOPs, while e-commerce and home delivery of essential goods and services, including food, would be allowed unhindered.

It said all social, religious, political, cultural and sports gatherings would remain prohibited till further orders.

Sukhadeve also issued a roster for different types of shops to facilitate availability of various items to the people and detailed guidelines for the shopkeepers and load carriers carrying essential items.

