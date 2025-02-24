New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) The Centre's panel on Delhi-NCR's air quality on Monday revoked the Stage 2 curbs under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) following a dip in pollution levels due to favourable meteorological conditions.

Delhi's 24-hour average air quality index stood at 186 at 4 pm, significantly below the 300-mark that triggers Stage 2 restrictions.

Also Read | Stock Market Today: Sensex Tumbles Over 850 Points, Nifty 50 Below 22,500 Amid Broad-Based Weakness and Weak Global Cues.

The India Meteorological Department and Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology predict that the AQI will likely remain in the moderate to poor category.

The Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and adjoining areas attributes the improved air quality to better mixing height, ventilation coefficient, and "much favourable conditions for dispersion of pollutants".

Also Read | Crypto Scam in Mumbai: Computer Dealer Cheated of INR 1 Crore After Being Lured To Invest in Crypto Trading via Telegram, Case Registered.

With the revocation of Stage 2 curbs, inter-state buses from NCR states are now permitted to enter Delhi.

During winters, the Delhi-NCR region enforces restrictions under GRAP, which categorizes air quality into four stages – Stage I (Poor, AQI 201-300), Stage II (Very Poor, AQI 301-400), Stage III (Severe, AQI 401-450), and Stage IV (Severe Plus, AQI above 450).

Unfavourable meteorological conditions, combined with vehicle emissions, paddy-straw burning, firecrackers, and other local pollution sources, lead to hazardous air quality levels in Delhi-NCR during winters.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)