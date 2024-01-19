New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Centre to file a comprehensive affidavit on the efficacy of installing bird diverters to protect critically endangered species of the Great Indian Bustard from collisions with electric lines.

A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, also comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, asked the Centre to file a comprehensive affidavit explaining the need for the preservation of the Great Indian Bustard. Court has sought to know from the government the need of the solar power plans in areas where the Great Indian Bustard (GIB) populations are found.

Also Read | Republic Day 2024: Rafel, Sukhoi, Jaguar, Tejas and LCH Prachand in Flypast, Women Officers To Lead Marching Contingent.

The court asked Attorney General R Venkataramani to explain what the government intends to do about the issue to which the AG said that he will file an updated status report explaining all queries.

The court also asked the governments of Rajasthan and Gujarat, where the birds are predominantly found, to file a status report.

Also Read | One Nation, One Election Against Basic Structure, Dissolve High-Powered Committee, Says Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

Previously, the court had directed the chief secretaries of Rajasthan and Gujarat to conduct a comprehensive exercise in priority areas relating to the total length of the transmission line and the estimated number of bird diverters required and had filed a status report in this regard.

The Supreme Court had earlier directed Gujarat and Rajasthan to expedite the installation of bird diverters, at least in the priority areas, to save the Great Indian Bustard and Lesser Florican species.

A three-judge bench had directed the concerned authorities to convert the overhead cables into underground powerlines.

The court's order had come on a plea seeking to protect two species of birds, including the Great Indian Bustard.

According to the petition, the existence of overhead power lines is stated to have become a hazard due to which the said species of birds get killed after colliding with the lines.According to the petitioners, overhead power lines are the biggest threat to the survival of the Great Indian Bustard. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)