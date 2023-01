Chandauli (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 20 (ANI): The Government Railway Police (GRP) have caught two people and seized Rs 28 lakh in cash from them during checking in Uttar Pradesh's Chandauli, officials said on Friday.

Officials said that both men caught from Dildarnagar station in Uttar Pradesh are residents of Bihar's Arrah district and were carrying cash in a bag.

"During checking two men were caught carrying Rs 28 lakh cash in a bag. When asked about the money, they were not having any documents regarding the money. We have also informed the Income Tax Department regarding the recovered money for action," officials said.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

