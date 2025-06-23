Panaji (Goa) [India], June 23(ANI): The Goa Tourism Development Corporation (GTDC) is pleased to announce a special Monsoon Trekking Expedition to Tambdi Surla Waterfalls on Sunday, June 29.

As per a statement, the vibrant greenery of the Bhagwan Mahaveer Wildlife Sanctuary, combined with the scenic Tambdi Surla waterfall, makes it one of Goa's most breathtaking monsoon getaways.

As part of the expedition, participants will also visit the ancient Shiva Temple at Tambdi Surla, dating back to the 12th century.

The trail from the temple to the waterfall offers an immersive nature experience, with dense forests, flowing streams, birds, butterflies, and a serene natural atmosphere. The waterfall cascades into a serene pool, inviting trekkers to unwind with a refreshing dip in its cool, clear waters.

The trek, which takes approximately 90 minutes one way, is moderately challenging and recommended for those in good physical condition. The experience promises to be both adventurous and rejuvenating, making it ideal for nature lovers and trekking enthusiasts.

A statement said the trekking expedition is priced at Rs1400/ per person and includes transport, guiding services, and lunch.

Transport arrangements have been made for the convenience of participants. Buses will depart from Mapusa Residency at 7:00 AM and Margao Residency at 6:45 AM. Reporting at Paryatan Bhavan, Panaji is scheduled at 7:30 AM. Additional pick-up points include Old Goa, Banasthari, Farmagudi, and Ponda.

Participants are requested to carry an extra pair of clothes, rainwear, trekking shoes, snacks, and binoculars. Smoking and alcohol consumption will not be permitted. All are urged to respect nature and avoid littering or using plastic in the sanctuary area.

This trek is part of GTDC's continued efforts to promote nature-based and adventure tourism in Goa's hinterlands during the monsoon season. (ANI)

