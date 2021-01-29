Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 29 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday issued guidelines with respect to the re-opening of Higher Education Institutions (Universities and Government Degree Colleges) for academic activities.

The higher education institutions in Summer Zone areas of the Jammu Division will re-open from February 1 while the institutes in the Kashmir Division and Winter Zone areas of Jammu Division will open on February 15 after winter vacations.

The Union Territory government has urged the institutions, staff, and students alike to follow all Standard Operation Procedures (SOPs) and suggestions made by the District Disaster Management Authorities and SOPs for safety and health protocol issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

"According to the guidelines for the ownership of the initiative, an Advisory Committee needs to be framed by the Registrar/Principal of the University/College including members from Municipal Bodies, Health and few parents for monitoring and support of the Universities/ Colleges," reads an official statement.

In order to avoid the risk of transmission, all the students, faculty, and staff should be screened and symptomatic ones are advised to get clinically assessed before allowing them entry into the campus. Adequate arrangements of thermal scanners, sanitisers, face masks should be made available at all entry and exit points including the reception area.

The guidelines also mentioned that all students, professors, and other staff should wear face masks compulsorily and have their own sanitiser also with them.

"Besides, the Students shall sit almost 2 meters apart from each other," the statement said.

It also read that while coming and leaving colleges, students and staff should maintain a physical distance of at least one meter from each other and no student or staff member should breach this distance rule either during the colleges/universities or while coming or leaving the institute.

"Disinfecting, sanitizing and cleaning of the learning spaces, laboratories to be ensured as per protocol in all institutions," the statement reads further.

It added that sufficient hand washing points with proper soap should be made available for the students and Staff at suitable locations within the premises of the institutions. Everybody should wash hands frequently maintaining a proper physical distance. Safe water, cleaning supplies, and sufficient segregated toilets shall be kept operational. (ANI)

