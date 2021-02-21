Junagadh, Feb 21 (PTI) A three-year-old girl was killed in an attack by a leopard in Gir forest division of Gujarat's Junagadh district on Sunday, a forest official said.

The incident took place at a farm in Devli village under Jamvala range of Gir-West forest division where the girl's parents were cutting sugarcane, Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife), Junagadh, Dushyant Vasavada said.

The girl was playing at the farm when the leopard suddenly attacked her and dragged her to some distance.

She died on the spot, the official said.

Cages have been set up in the area to trap the leopard, he said.

The girl's parents hail from Nandurbar district in neighbouring Maharashtra, he added.

