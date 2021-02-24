Ahmedabad, Feb 24 (PTI) Gujarat reported380 new coronavirus positive cases on Wednesday, which increased its infection tally to 2,68,147, the health department said.

The state has been witnessing an upward trend in the number of cases over the last few days.

With 296 patients getting discharged during the day, the recovery count in the state rose to 2,61,871, the department said in its release.

One COVID-19 patient died in Ahmedabad, taking the number of fatalities in the state to 4,407 so far.

The number of active cases in the state has increased to 1,869, out of which the condition of 33 patients remains critical.

With this, the recovery rate dropped further to 97.66 per cent.

Among all the districts in the state, Ahmedabad topped the list with 84 new cases, followed by Vadodara with 80, Surat 64, Rajkot 55, Jamnagar 16, Gandhinagar 10, Junagadh and Kutch seven each and Bhavnagar six.

The health department said that a total of 8,16,238 beneficiaries have been administered the first dose of COVID- 19 vaccine, and 74,457 have been given the second dose.

The Union Territory of Daman, Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli reported two new cases on Wednesday, increasing the tally to 3,376. These two new cases were reported in Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

The UT's recovery count is 3,370, while the death toll is two, the health officials said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,68,147, new cases 380, death toll 4,407, discharged 2,61,871, active cases 1,869, people tested so far- figures not released.

