Ahmedabad, Sep 2 (PTI) Gujarat's COVID-19 tally crossed the 99,000 mark and rose to 99,050 on Wednesday with addition of 1,305 new cases, state Health department said.

With 12 more patients succumbing to the infection, the cumulative toll in the state went up to 3,048.

A total of 1,141 patients were discharged in the day, taking the count of recoveries to 80,054, the department said in a release.

The patient recovery rate in the state has reached 80.82 per cent, it said.

A total of 74,523 tests were conducted in the day, which comes at the rate of 1,146.50 tests per day per million population, the department said.

