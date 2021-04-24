Vadodara, Apr 24 (PTI) Several COVID-19 patients were on Saturday forced to wait outside the state-run Sir Sayaji General Hospital here for hours before admission as it ran out of oxygen.

An official said it was a temporary problem as the oxygen cylinders were sent for refilling.

"Oxygen supply has been exhausted for the last several hours. New patients were not allowed to enter the hospital but asked to wait outside in ambulances," said the relative of a patient.

There were at least eight such ambulances lined up outside, he claimed.

Patients were admitted only after government officials arrived, he alleged.

Vinod Rao, an officer-on-special duty for COVID-19 in Vadodara, said the problem occurred because oxygen cylinders were sent for refilling.

He admitted to a "supervisory lapse" on the part of the medical superintendent and said action will be taken against erring officials.

The matter has now been resolved as oxygen cylinders were refilled, he said.

Rao also said that such lapses had come to notice three-four times in the past which showed a lack of leadership at the hospital.

