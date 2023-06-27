Modasa, Jun 27 (PTI) A labourer was killed and two others injured when they fell from the second floor of an under-construction building in Gujarat's Aravalli district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place at an under-construction building in Modasa town in the afternoon, when a slab from the third floor of the structure fell on three labourers working on the floor below, an official said.

Also Read | Mumbai Balcony Collapse: One Injured As Balcony of Chawl Collapses in Thane.

Hit by the debris, the labourers fell to the ground. One of them died on the spot, while the others were grievously injured, he said.

The injured men were rushed to a hospital in Modasa, where they were undergoing treatment, he said, adding that the deceased labourer has been identified as Munir Shaikh (32).

Also Read | Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao Says ‘BRS Is Not an A Team or B Team of Any Party; It Is a Party for Farmers, Dalits, Backwards and Minorities’ (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)