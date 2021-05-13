Ahmedabad, May 13 (PTI) With the Centre increasing the gap between two doses of Covishield, vaccination for those above the age of 45 years in Gujarat has been halted for three days from May 14.

The Centre on Thursday approved extending the gap between the two doses of the Covishield vaccine from 6-8 weeks to 12-16 weeks following a recommendation from a government panel.

As the vaccination schedule is to be revised following the Centre's decision, those in the above 45 age group will not be vaccinated on May 14, 15 and 16, said a state government release on Thursday.

The vaccination for this group will resume on May 17, it added.

Vaccination will continue for people in the age group of 18 to 45 who have already registered themselves and received an SMS, the release said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)