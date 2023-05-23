Ahmedabad, May 23 (PTI) A consultative committee of MLAs and MPs has recommended construction of metalled or pucca roads inside the Little Rann of Kutch (LRK), a desert in north Gujarat, to help the local salt industry, an official said on Tuesday.

A marshy desert spread across 5,000 sq km, the LRK was declared as a wild ass sanctuary nearly 50 years ago. Notably, saltpan workers have been complaining that the state forest department does not cooperate with them whenever they enter the protected area to harvest salt.

Gujarat minister of state for Co-operation, Salt Industries Jagdish Vishwakarma on Tuesday held a meeting with a consultative committee to discuss issues related to his departments, a government release said.

During the meeting, members suggested that pucca roads be constructed deeper inside the LRK for easy movement of people and salt in the area, it stated.

The committee also urged the minister to coordinate with the state forest department so that a balance can be maintained between the salt industry and sanctuary, the release said.

The committee also discussed registration of cooperative societies on a dedicated portal, creating a system for citizens to collect forms of different government schemes easily and growing trees in the unused premises of warehouses owned by cooperative entities across the state, it said.

The BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Rambhai Mokariya, Lok Sabha MP Ratansinh Rathod, Congress MLA Chirag Patel and BJP MLAs Kaushik Jain, Keyur Rokadia among others attended the meeting.

