Ahmedabad, Apr 25 (PTI)

Starting May 1, the Gujarat government will provide free of cost COVID-19 vaccines to those between 18 and 45 years of age, and an order of 1.5 crore doses has been placed for that purpose, an official said on Sunday.

This decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

The state government will buy one crore doses of Covishield vaccine from Pune's Serum Institute of India and 50 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad, an official release said.

So far, 1.13 crore people have been covered in the vaccination drive underway in the state since January 16, with 19.3 lakh being administered the second dose as well.

