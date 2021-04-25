The Maharashtra Government on Sunday announced that it will vaccinate all its citizens across the state free of cost. The announcement was made by State Minister Nawab Malik.

Maharashtra Government to vaccinate all its citizens free of cost: State Minister Nawab Malik pic.twitter.com/1NTIbkUGbo — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2021

