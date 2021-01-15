Ahmedabad, Jan 15 (PTI) Gujarat recorded 535 fresh coronavirus cases and only three deaths in the last 24 hours, a state health official said on Friday evening.

The caseload thus went upto 2,54,849 while the death toll in Gujarat due to COVID-19 now stands at 4,360.

As many as 738 coronavirus patients were given discharge from different hospitals.

While the government has stopped disclosing the daily test figure, as many as 1,01,01,064 persons have been tested so far.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,54,849, new cases 535, death toll 4,360, discharged 2,43,639, active cases 6,850 and people tested so far 1,01,01,064.

