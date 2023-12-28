Ahmedabad, Dec 28 (PTI) The Budget session of the Gujarat Assembly will be begin from February 1 and the budget will presented the next day, state minister Rushikesh Patel said on Thursday.

The session will continue till February 29 and the budget will be presented by finance minister Kanu Desai, he told reporters in Gandhinagar.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Roll Out Development Projects Worth Rs 11,100 Crore in Ayodhya on December 30.

"There will be 26 sittings, with separate days for discussion on government bills," said Patel, who is health minister as well as state government spokesperson.

He, however, did not give details of the bills.

Also Read | Delhi To Soon Notify Women-Friendly Amendments to Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act After Two Years of Delay.

"There will be a question-answer session for one hour everyday in which chief minister and ministers will answer questions raised by MLAs," he informed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)