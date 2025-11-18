Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], November 18 (ANI): 'Bharat Parv-2025', held at Ekta Nagar near the Statue of Unity on the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, showcased the essence of Swadeshi and Aatmanirbhar Bharat through fifty-five indigenous stalls featuring regional crafts, handloom traditions, organic products and eco-friendly innovations, said the release.

According to a release from the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the fifty-five indigenous stalls at the heart of Bharat Parv presented a vivid showcase of India's cultural depth and artistic diversity. Each stall reflected the essence of rural life, traditional craftsmanship, and distinctive folk heritage.

From Punjab's Phulkari dupattas and Rajasthan's handcrafted pottery to Tamil Nadu's Kanjivaram sarees, Nagaland's bamboo creations, and the vibrant hues of Gujarat's Patola and Bandhani, visitors experienced a warm, familiar touch of regions across the nation.

Advancing the slogan of 'Vocal for Local', this festival provided a global platform for local products and traditional craftsmanship. Ekta Nagar, situated on the banks of the Narmada River, glowed with the spirit of Swadeshi. At the stalls, young entrepreneurs, women's self-help groups, and artisans highlighted the nation's rich heritage through their handcrafted creations.

Among the indigenous stalls, organic food items, Ayurvedic products, handloom fabrics, decorative art made from recycled materials, and naturally dyed garments became major attractions for visitors. Here, visitors did not merely shop; they experienced the story behind each stall, the artisan's hard work, and the depth of traditional knowledge.

'Bharat Parv' was more than an exhibition; it was an inspiring movement towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat, where the pride of 'Made in India' resonated deeply with every visitor. Enlivened by live music, folk dances, handicraft workshops, and flavourful regional cuisine, the festival evolved into a vibrant celebration of India's cultural spirit.

Celebrated at the foothills of the Statue of Unity, it shone not only with lights and colours, but with the radiance of the Swadeshi spirit, conveying a compelling message that urged every Indian to embrace indigenous products. (ANI)

