Chandigarh, Oct 31 (PTI) Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's roadshow in Haryana's Adampur on Monday for the upcoming bypolls has been cancelled in view of the Morbi bridge collapse in Gujarat, a senior party leader said.

Kejriwal was to take out a roadshow in Adampur, a day before the campaigning ends for the November 3 bypolls there.

"Arvind ji's roadshow on Monday stands cancelled in view of the Gujarat bridge collapse tragedy," party's Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Gupta, who is party's Haryana affairs incharge, told PTI.

The bypolls were necessitated after Kuldeep Bishnoi, the younger son of former chief minister Bhajan Lal, resigned as MLA from the seat and switched sides from the Congress to the BJP in August.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had earlier campaigned in Adampur for AAP on Wednesday.

Kejriwal launched the party's nationwide ‘Make India No. 1' campaign from Hisar last month.

On Sunday, Gupta went door-to-door in Balsamand village and sought votes for party candidate Satender Singh.

The death toll in the Morbi suspension bridge collapse rose to 132 on Monday, Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi said, adding rescue personnel are looking for two persons believed missing.

The over-a-century-old bridge, which had reopened five days ago after extensive repairs and renovation, was crammed with people when it collapsed around 6.30 pm on Sunday.

