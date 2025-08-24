Kutch (Gujarat) [India], August 24 (ANI): In a joint operation, the Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended 15 Pakistani fishermen on Saturday along with an engine-fitted country boat in the Kori Creek area near Border Outpost (BOP) BBK, as per an official statement.

The operation was carried out jointly by the 68 Battalion BSF, 176 Battalion BSF, and the Water Wing, with support from local patrol boats.

The search covered the adjoining creek areas and was supported by fast patrol boats.

Earlier, the Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended a senior officer of the Bangladesh Police while he was attempting to illegally enter Indian territory in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, top government officials said.

The infiltrator, whose identity was not shared considering the ongoing investigation, was caught near Hakimpur Border Outpost between 6 pm and 7 pm.

"The officer was intercepted by BSF troops during routine patrolling. On searching him, the force recovered some identity documents, confirming that the intruder was a senior Bangladeshi Police officer," the officials told ANI, requesting anonymity.

The intruder was immediately detained and later handed over to the West Bengal Police for further questioning.

Officials said this is one of the rarest occasions when a Bangladeshi Police officer has been caught while trying to enter Indian soil illegally.

The India-Bangladesh border, stretching over 4,096 km, is one of the longest international borders in the world and has often witnessed cases of infiltration, smuggling, and illegal crossings. West Bengal accounts for nearly 2,217 km of this stretch, making it a sensitive zone for security agencies.

North 24 Parganas, where Saturday's arrest took place, has remained particularly vulnerable due to its dense population, riverine terrain, and proximity to urban centres.

Officials say the region has often been exploited by smugglers, touts, and sometimes even organised groups attempting to cross over illegally.

Officials said investigations are underway to ascertain the reason behind his entry into Indian territory and whether he was acting independently or on behalf of a network.(ANI)

