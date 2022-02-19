Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], February 19 (ANI): A circular by the Youth, Sports and Cultural Activities Department of Gujarat on Friday called for giving priority to the Gujarati language in all the government departments, public areas and privately owned public places.

It has been mentioned that the notices, information and name signboards should be mandatorily be put up in the Gujarati language along with English and Hindi.

Other than that, the Cinema halls, theatres, banquet halls, schools, colleges, supermarkets, shopping malls, hospitals, AC hotels, restaurants, banks, libraries, public gardens, too will have to follow the guidelines and mandatorily have instructions in the Gujarati language other than that of English and Hindi. (ANI)

