Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], July 17 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has taken a proactive approach to further strengthen and upgrade the infrastructure of local self-governing institutions, District and Taluka Panchayats across the state, as per a Gujarat Chief Minister's Office release.

According to the CMO release, a provision of Rs 65 crore has been allocated in the 2025-26 budget for the construction of modern, well-equipped and spacious Taluka Panchayat offices, ensuring better convenience and services for citizens.

Also Read | Patna Voter List Controversy: Election Commission, District Administration Reject Claims in Viral Clip Shared by YouTuber Ajit Anjum, Calls It 'False and Misleading' Amid Bihar's Voter Roll Exercise Row.

The Chief Minister, Bhupendra Patel, has encouraged the adoption of solar energy by the installation of solar rooftop systems in Taluka Panchayat offices. Aimed at reducing electricity expenses and fostering self-reliance, solar rooftop systems have already been made operational in 104 Taluka Panchayats, with installation work underway in an additional 27, as per the CMO release.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for the construction of rainwater harvesting structures in government buildings under the "Catch the Rain" initiative to promote the conservation and storage of rainwater.

Also Read | Maharashtra Govt Allows State Employees To Reach Office 30 Minutes Late To Ease Rush in Mumbai Local Trains, Private Sector Adjustments Also on Table As Overcrowding Sparks Safety Alarms.

In a positive response to this call, Gujarat has installed rainwater harvesting systems in 31 Taluka Panchayat buildings. While 211 Taluka Panchayats across the state already have their own dedicated offices, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has now given administrative approval for constructing new buildings in 11 more Taluka Panchayats.

Accordingly, a total approval of Rs 12.45 crore has been granted for the construction of new Taluka Panchayat buildings in the following talukas: Ahwa in Dang, Daskroi and Detroj in Ahmedabad, Matar in Kheda, Kawant in Chhota Udepur, Santalpur in Patan, Vav in Banaskantha, Palitana and Shihor in Bhavnagar, Lunawada in Mahisagar, and Gondal in Rajkot.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has allocated a total of Rs 20.55 crore for six other talukas in the state--Lathi, Kuka Vav, Veraval, Deesa, Mahuva, and Gandhinagar--where the construction of Taluka Panchayat buildings is currently in progress.

As per the resolution and guidelines issued by the State Government's Department of Panchayat, Rural Housing, and Rural Development, the design and execution of these buildings must comply with safety norms and the guidelines prescribed by GSDMA. Furthermore, it is mandatory to incorporate rainwater harvesting structures in all newly constructed buildings.

As a result of the decision taken by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the construction of better-equipped offices at both the taluka and district panchayat levels will enhance public convenience and lead to a more robust service delivery infrastructure.

The Department of Panchayat, Rural Housing, and Rural Development has formally issued a resolution to implement the decisions made by the Chief Minister. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)