Gandhinagar (Gujarat)[India], August 13 (ANI): Under the leadership of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the State Government on Wednesday has undertaken several initiatives for student welfare and the well-being of citizens across the state. As part of these efforts, yet another educational opportunity has been created for students aspiring to build a bright career.

According to a Gujarat CMO statement, the Central Government has approved the establishment of a new Veterinary and Animal Husbandry College at Himmatnagar, Gujarat. Admissions for 80 seats will begin next month for the academic year 2025-26.

The proposal to establish the new Kamdhenu Veterinary College at Himmatnagar under Kamdhenu University was submitted to the Central Government. Following an inspection and thorough review by the Veterinary Council of India (VCI), approval was granted to commence the college this year.

This will be the fifth veterinary college in the state after Anand, Navsari, Junagadh, and Dantiwada. Admissions will be based on NEET scores after completion of Class 12. The college will offer the Bachelor of Veterinary Science (BVSc) and Animal Husbandry degree program. Adequate staff appointments have already been completed, including One Principal, four Professors, Seven Associate Professors, 34 Assistant Professors, and 23 non-teaching staff.

The college will provide another excellent option for students in the state to pursue veterinary studies. The 23-acre campus is equipped with modern infrastructure and offers high-quality education at affordable fees, per government norms, along with residential facilities for students.

Under the leadership of the then Chief Minister and current Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, 'Pashu Arogya Melas' (Animal health fairs) were initiated in Gujarat. Gujarat is the only state in the country to have developed facilities such as health cards for livestock, Pashu Arogya Mela, and cataract surgeries for animals. This new college will further advance this initiative in the future. (ANI)

