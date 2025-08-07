Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], August 7 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday applauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to inclusive development stated that a new direction had been provided to the cooperative sector, stated a release.

Addressing the Acknowledgement Ceremony organised by the Gujarat State Co-Operative Agricultural And Rural Development Bank Ltd (Kheti Bank) in Gandhinagar, the CM stated that Gujarat's cooperative banks had set an example for the rest of the country, and Kheti Bank has earned the trust of farmers across the state.

CM Patel congratulated Kheti Bank for maintaining zero per cent NPA for three consecutive years and commended its efforts to simplify loan procedures, revise land valuations, and introduce policies that make loans easier and faster for farmers.

The CM further stated that Gujarat, which once led the non-cooperation movement during the freedom struggle, was now leading the cooperative movement under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah.

"For the first time since independence, a dedicated Ministry of Cooperation has been formed to take Gujarat's cooperative model to the national level. The Prime Minister has provided a clear vision for the sector through the mantra of 'Sahkar Se Samridhi'. The Prime Minister has launched a movement to actively involve farmers, animal husbandry farmers, milk producers, and women in the cooperative sector," Patel said.

The CM mentioned that under the leadership of Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, a nationwide campaign is underway to boost the rural economy and create employment through the establishment of 2 lakh Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS).

He also noted that key reforms in cooperative banking have strengthened public trust. Congratulating Kheti Bank for digitising all its branches and offices, he said that this step has increased transparency across the cooperative sector.

"Under Union Minister Amit Shah's leadership, all Gram Panchayats in the country have been linked with the cooperative network within just four years through strong coordination between the Centre and states," CM Patel said.

IFFCO and Gujcomasol Chairman Dilip Sanghani conveyed his gratitude to the Chief Minister for taking farmer-friendly decisions.

He said that cooperative institutions were not just profit-driven but had a responsibility toward social upliftment.

"As part of this vision, efforts have been made to open savings accounts swiftly using modern technology," Sanghani said.

He appreciated the progress achieved under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amitbhai Shah through the Ministry of Cooperation and thanked the Chief Minister for sustaining a strong cooperative system in Gujarat.

Bank Chairman Dollar Kotecha also thanked the Chief Minister for approving Rs 102 crore in financial support to Gujarat's farmers through the Settlement and Saral Schemes.

He shared that delegations from Jordan, Palestine, Indonesia, and Sri Lanka had also visited and appreciated Kheti Bank, a matter of pride for the state.

During the event, the Chief Minister and dignitaries felicitated district-level managers and directors for their exemplary work in disbursing accident insurance assistance to families of deceased members, and for their efforts in loan distribution, recovery, and opening new savings accounts.

The Chief Minister also extended his best wishes to Kheti Bank's brand ambassador, Nirmaben Thakor.

On behalf of the bank, she was also presented with air tickets, the national flag, and a sports kit to support her participation in the upcoming Moscow Marathon in Russia.

Also present at the event were Gandhinagar North MLA Smt. Ritaben Patel, Cooperative Cell Convener Bipinbhai, Bank Vice Chairman Jivanbhai Ahir, Gandhinagar City President Ashish Dave, along with Kheti Bank leaders and member farmers from various districts. (ANI)

