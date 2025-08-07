Mumbai, August 7: The Indian government has issued an urgent warning about a rising phone scam where fraudsters impersonate officials from the Customs Department to dupe unsuspecting citizens. Victims are being threatened with fake legal charges related to customs violations or unpaid dues, in a bid to extort money.

In a recent alert on X, formerly Twitter, PIB Fact Check cautioned the public against these fraudulent calls, saying, “Have you received calls claiming to be from the Customs Dept. even when you haven't ordered something? Beware, it’s a scam. Indian Customs never call or message citizens asking for payment into personal bank accounts.” Is Modi Government Planning To Remove the Words ‘Socialist’ and ‘Secular’ From the Constitution Preamble? PIB Fact Check Reveals the Truth Behind Viral YouTube Claim.

Modus Operandi Of Customs Department Call Scam

Scammers initiate the fraud by calling individuals and claiming they are involved in a serious customs violation, such as unpaid duties, illegal imports, or a parcel under investigation. To make the con appear credible, they share fabricated case numbers, use official-sounding titles, and may even send fake documents via WhatsApp or email.

Victims are often pressured with threats of arrest, bank account freezes, or heavy fines. In some cases, the scammers direct targets to fake government websites that look official but are designed to deceive and reinforce the lie. What Is ‘Jio Eat’ Scam? Report Says Cyber Fraudsters Duping People via Fake Website Disguised As Food Delivery Platform Linked to Reliance Jio, Know the Modus Operandi.

To avoid supposed legal action, victims are asked to pay immediately through untraceable methods like cryptocurrency, gift cards, or wire transfers, making recovery of funds nearly impossible once the transaction is completed.

The government is urging citizens to remain alert and not share personal or financial details over the phone. The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has reiterated that all official communication includes a Document Identification Number (DIN), which can be verified on the CBIC website.

