Did India Pause Plan To Purchase 6 Boeing P-8I Poseidon in Retaliation to US President Donald Trump’s 50% Tariffs? No Official Confirmation, Unverified News Report Being Circulated

Delhi, August 7: Did India pause a USD 3.6 billion defence deal with the US as retaliation for President Donald Trump’s imposition of a 50% tariff on Indian exports? A report by the Indian Defence Research Wing (IDRW) claims that India has paused plans to procure six additional Boeing P-8I Poseidon maritime surveillance aircraft following the US administration’s decision to impose 50% tariffs on Indian exports starting August 7, 2025.

The report, widely shared online, suggests that the move is part of a "strategic reevaluation" amid escalating trade tensions and rising procurement costs. According to IDRW, the deal’s cost reportedly ballooned by 50% since its approval in 2021, prompting growing concern within the Indian defence establishment. While the Navy had strongly advocated for the additional aircraft to bolster maritime surveillance in the Indian Ocean Region, the new tariffs appear to have triggered fresh scrutiny. Will Names of 3 Crore Migrant Workers From West Bengal Be Deleted From Voter List During SIR Exercise? Fact Check Reveals Unofficial Numbers Being Cited To Make Misleading Claims.

India Paused USD 3.6B P-8I Poseidon Aircraft Deal Over US Tariffs

🚨🇮🇳 INDIA HALTS PURCHASE OF SIX 🇺🇸P-8I POSEIDON AIRCRAFT FOR NAVY — MEDIA The $3.6 billion deal now faces “strategic reevaluation,” local media report. The decision by India’s MoD is being reported amid Trump’s imposition of a 25% tariff on Indian exports. pic.twitter.com/CKFQGQajGR — Sputnik (@SputnikInt) August 6, 2025

However, a Fact Check reveals that there has been no official confirmation from the Indian Ministry of Defence, Boeing, or US authorities regarding a direct link between the P-8I procurement pause and the newly imposed 50% tariffs by President Donald Trump. The IDRW report and a few other unverified local media outlets attribute the delay to rising costs, up from USD 2.42 billion to USD 3.6 billion, and strategic reassessment in light of trade tensions. But major international agencies like Reuters, Bloomberg, and BBC have not reported any such development, further casting doubt on the claim. Did Karachi Airport Food Counter Serve Sandwich on Paper Plate Made of Condom Wrappers? Old Video Being Shared as Recent Incident.

While it's true that India has expressed disappointment over the sudden tariff hike and continues to assess its economic implications, retaliatory action via halting defence deals has not been officially outlined. Therefore, as of now, the viral claim that India suspended the Boeing P-8I purchase in retaliation for US tariffs is misleading and speculative, with no confirmation from official sources.

Fact check

Claim : India has paused the USD 3.6 billion purchase of six Boeing P-8I Poseidon aircraft in retaliation to US President Donald Trump’s 25% tariffs on Indian exports. Conclusion : The claim of India pausing the USD 3.6B P-8I Poseidon deal as retaliation to Trump's 25% tariffs lacks official confirmation from MoD, Boeing, or US sources. Full of Trash Clean

