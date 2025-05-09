Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], May 9 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has issued directives to establish a robust system to ensure that essential commodities are readily and sufficiently available to the public, according to an official press release.

In line with the Chief Minister's directives, the State Government's Food and Civil Supplies Department has implemented comprehensive measures. Sharing further details, Principal Secretary RC Meena stated that, given the prevailing situation, special instructions have been issued to all District Collectors to ensure the uninterrupted availability of essential commodities to citizens and to maintain price stability.

Accordingly, the State Government and all District Collectors are conducting frequent monitoring and regulation of prices for 38 essential commodities. All vendors, retailers, processors, millers, and importers have been directed to adhere to the necessary legal regulations to prevent the stockpiling or hoarding of essential commodities.

Principal Secretary stated that if any individual or organisation is found engaging in the accumulation or stockpiling of essential commodities, strict action will be taken against them by the District Collectors under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955.

Retail inflation for food items has reached its lowest point in the past six years. Furthermore, there is a sufficient supply of all essential food commodities, and procurement at minimum support prices is actively underway.

Taking these factors into account, the State Government urges all citizens to avoid being influenced by rumours and to extend their complete cooperation and trust in the State Government and district administration. (ANI)

