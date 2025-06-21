Vadnagar (Gujarat) [India], June 21 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel performed yoga in Vadnagar on Saturday as part of the nationwide celebration of the 11th International Day of Yoga.

Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for a healthy and obesity-free lifestyle, the state of Gujarat has taken a pledge to work towards a healthier future.

Meanwhile, the President Droupadi Murmu took part in the 11th International Yoga Day celebrations at Uttarakhand's Dehradun on Saturday, along with Governor Gurmeet Singh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nationwide Yoga day celebrations from Vishakapatnam, he urged the international community to embrace "inner peace" as a "global policy' and make yoga a collective global responsibility.

"I would like to take this opportunity to urge the global community on this important occasion to let this International Yoga Day mark the beginning of Yoga for Humanity. Let this be the day when inner peace becomes a global policy, where yoga is embraced not just as a personal practice, but as a powerful tool for global partnership and unity. Let every country and every society make yoga a shared responsibility, a common contribution toward collective well-being," the Prime Minister said.

The event was held along the scenic Visakhapatnam coastline, with Indian Navy ships stationed near the shore, adding to the grandeur of the celebration.PM Modi was joined by lakhs of yoga enthusiasts, residents, and dignitaries from Andhra Pradesh.

Calling for a global mass movement through yoga, PM Modi said, "Come, let us all together make Yoga a mass movement. A movement that takes the world towards peace, health and harmony. Where every person starts the day with yoga and finds balance in life. Where every society is connected to yoga and free from stress. Where yoga becomes the medium to bind humanity together. And where Yoga For One Earth, One Health becomes a global resolution."

Multiple other leaders, including Chief Ministers of various states, multiple Union Ministers, also participated in the Yoga Day programmes across the country. (ANI)

