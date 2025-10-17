Swearing-in ceremony of council of ministers in Gujarat. (Photo/GujaratCMO)

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], October 17 (ANI): BJP leader Harsh Sanghavi took oath as Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister on Friday as Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel reconstituted his council of ministers.

Union Minister and BJP chief JP Nadda attended the swearing in ceremony.

Governor Acharya Devvrat administered the oath of office and secrecy to the newly inducted Deputy Chief Minister and Ministers in the Council of Ministers under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

Apart from Harsh Sanghavi, five Cabinet Ministers, three Ministers of State (Independent Charge), and twelve Ministers of State, took the oath.

Jitendrabhai Vaghani, Nareshbhai Patel, Arjunbhai Modhwadia, Dr Pradyumanbhai Vaja, and Ramanbhai Solanki took the oath of office and secrecy as Cabinet Ministers.

Ishwarsinh Patel, Prafullbhai Pansheriya, and Manisha Vakil took the oath as Ministers of State (Independent Charge),

Kantilal Amrutiya, Rameshbhai Katara, Darshanaben Vaghela, Kaushikbhai Vekariya, Pravinkumar Mali, Dr Jayrambhai Gamit, Trikambhai Chhanga, Kamleshbhai Patel, Sanjaysinh Mahida, P C Baranda, Swaroopji Thakor, and Rivaba Jadeja as Ministers of State.

Kanubhai Desai, Rushikeshbhai Patel, Kunwarjibhai Bavaliya have been retained as cabinet ministers and Parshottambhai Solanki as Minister of State.

A release said the oath-taking ceremony was also attended by Gujarat State BJP president Jagdish Vishwakarma, Union Ministers Mansukh Mandaviya and CR Patil, MPs, MLAs, office bearers of the organization, senior leaders, saints and leaders from various sections of society. (ANI)

