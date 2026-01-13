Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 13 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, accompanied by Forest and Environment Minister Arjun Modhwadia, on Tuesday visited the Wildlife Care Centre in Ahmedabad's Bodakdev area, which is functioning under the statewide Karuna Abhiyan initiative aimed at preventing injuries to birds caused by kite strings during the Uttarayan festival and ensuring timely treatment and care for injured birds.

During the visit, he reviewed the Wildlife Care Centre's activities and visited the Water Birds Centre.

AP Singh, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of the Forest Force, defined the Karuna Abhiyan as an exceptional initiative to rescue injured birds during the Uttarayan festival, under the guidance of the Chief Minister.

He noted that thousands of birds were saved during the campaign, conducted from January 10 to 20, with support from the Animal Husbandry Department, Forest Department, Municipal Corporations, and various voluntary organisations, as stated in the release.

Under Karuna Abhiyan-2026, more than 728 veterinary doctors and over 8,620 dedicated volunteers are engaged in service. Across the state, more than 1,036 treatment centres and collection centres have been established. During this campaign, animal hospitals, veterinary polyclinics, branch animal hospitals, mobile animal hospitals, and Karuna Animal Ambulances will remain operational on holidays across the state.

As a result of the state government's 2017 initiative, many animals and birds have been saved. Karuna Abhiyan, which focuses on the care and treatment of birds and animals during festivals such as Uttarayan and other public celebrations, has become a unique initiative in Gujarat.

Last year, under the Karuna Abhiyan, more than 12,771 animals and birds were rescued across the state. Over the past nine years, a total of 1,12,951 animals and birds have been rescued statewide under this campaign, of which 1,03,874 animals and birds were treated and saved.

'Karuna Abhiyan', initiated in Gujarat for the first time, has today become a guiding example for the entire country.

The statewide Karuna Abhiyan, aimed at preventing injuries to birds and animals from kite strings during the Uttarayan festival, is being held from January 10 to 20, 2026, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

To provide timely and appropriate treatment for injured birds across the state, the Forest Department has introduced the WhatsApp number 8320002000 and the 1926 helpline, both of which will operate 24x7. By sending a 'Hi' message to this number, a link will be shared, offering details of district-wise bird treatment centres. In addition, the Animal Husbandry Department operates the number 1962 to help in saving animals and birds.

During the Chief Minister's visit, Ahmedabad Mayor Pratibha Jain, District Panchayat President Kanchanben, Standing Committee Chairman Devang Dani, Principal Secretary of the State Forest and Environment Department, Director of the Animal Husbandry Department, other officials of the Forest Department, representatives of various organisations associated with the Karuna Abhiyan, as well as volunteers and NCC cadets, were present. (ANI)

