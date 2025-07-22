Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], July 22 (ANI): The State SWAGAT Online Public Grievance Redressal Program will be held on Thursday in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, where citizens and applicants can submit their representations in person.

The Redressal Program is conducted on the fourth Thursday of every month.

Accordingly, the state-level SWAGAT program for July 2025 will be held on 24th July in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

Citizens and applicants can submit their representations in person on Thursday, 24th July, between 8:00 AM and 11:00 AM, at the Chief Minister's Public Relations Unit, Swarnim Sankul-2, Gandhinagar.

Earlier in the day, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Tuesday inaugurated the Space Applications Regional Meet in Gandhinagar.

On this occasion he highlighted the significance of leveraging space-based technology to enhance administrative efficiency, in alignment with the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Central and state government ministries, departments, and institutions are being encouraged to maximise the use of inputs derived from space technology in the planning, monitoring, evaluation, and decision-making processes of their development programmes, disaster management efforts, and strategic sectors.

At the one-day regional meeting held in Gandhinagar, ISRO scientists, policymakers, and industry leaders convened to discuss and collaborate on the application of satellite technology for sustainable development in agriculture, disaster management, and urban planning.

To align with space sector reforms and the Indian Space Policy 2023, the Centre aims to reassess space technology usage and plan future infrastructure.

A second National Conference on "Leveraging Space Technology for Viksit Bharat 2047" will be held on August 22 in New Delhi. As part of the preparations for this meeting, workshops are being organised at the state and union territory levels by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Department of Space.

Nilesh Desai, Principal Secretary of the State Science and Technology Department; Mona Khandhar, ISRO-Space Applications Centre scientists; and officials of the State Science and Technology Department were also present during the event.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Chief Minister Patel will inaugurate the 'Saputara Monsoon Festival 2025' at Saputara Hill Station on July 26 at 9:00 am. The event will be graced by the Tourism Minister Mulubhai Bera, Tribal Minister Kunvarji Halpati, and other esteemed dignitaries.

This vibrant festival is scheduled to take place from July 26 to August 17, a total of 23 days. On the inaugural day at 9:00 am, a grand 'Folk Carnival Parade' will be held themed 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat', featuring 354 artists from 13 states, including Gujarat, according to the release.

The parade will showcase traditional folk dances such as Lavani and Dhangari Gaja from Maharashtra, Bhangra from Punjab, Rajasthan's Kalbeliya, Chhau from West Bengal, Bihu from Assam, Badhai from Madhya Pradesh, Gussadi from Telangana, Poojakunitha from Karnataka, Nati from Himachal Pradesh, and Dhamal from Haryana.

From Gujarat, performances will include Dangi folk dance, Chhatri Hudo, Rathwa dance, Siddi Dhamal, Talvar Raas, Dobru-Kircha, Garba, 52 Beda, Dangi-Kahadiya, and Mewasi dance, the release added. (ANI)

