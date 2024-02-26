Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 26 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel participated in a public meeting at Hyderabad's Khairatabad on Monday as part of Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Vijay Sankalp Yatra.

Union Minister and Telangana BJP Chief G Kishan Reddy and other BJP leaders also participated in the public meeting.

Also Read | Sandeshkhali Violence: Arrest Sheikh Shajahan, Calcutta High Court to Police; TMC Says He Will Be Arrested in Seven Days.

The BJP Telangana unit announced the 'Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra' earlier this month. The Yatra is slated to cover five regions in the state ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The yatra that commenced on February 20, will culminate on March 1, the BJP said.

Telangana BJP chief and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said through the Yatra, the party will reach one crore people.

Also Read | Manipur Government Extends Internet Suspension in Churachandpur District for Five More Days.

"Vijay Sankalp Yatra will pass through all 17 parliament constituencies in the state. 33 districts and more than one crore people will be outreached," Kishan Reddy told ANI. He said that the BJP will bag seats in double digits in the state in the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

"We'll seek their support for our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. In Telangana, the BJP is contesting to win the election, including the Hyderabad seat of Asaduddin Owaisi. Our seats tally in Telangana will be in double digits," Reddy said.

The BJP leaders said that the yatra is part of the state BJP's efforts to galvanise electoral support to make Narendra Modi the Prime Minister of the country for the third time.

The yatras in the five regions are designed in such a manner that the routes of all five segments end up in Hyderabad, the capital of the state.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar commenced his 'Prajahita Yatra' from Medipalli in the Jagtial district earlier this month.

The BJP won four seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Telangana. The Bharat Rashtra Samithi party, which lost the state in the recently held assembly polls, got nine seats. The Congress won three seats, while All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) won one. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)