Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], May 5 (ANI): In a state cabinet meeting chaired by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the Union Home Ministry's guidelines for the upcoming mock drill were reviewed. All ministers and in-charge secretaries were directed to support district administrations in their implementation.

The Chief Minister, Bhupendra Patel, instructed cabinet ministers to assess the preparedness of district administrations and monitor progress on mock drill activities in their respective districts.

Also Read | Operation Sindoor: Armed Forces Followed Ideals of Lord Hanuman, Targeted Those Who Harmed Us, Says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Watch Video).

The Chief Minister also mentioned that the mock drill should not cause panic among citizens, clarifying that its purpose is to raise awareness about security and safety measures.

Additionally, the meeting reviewed the citizens' responsibilities for the state-wide civil defence mock drill. In preparation for the blackout, citizens are advised to cover windows with thick curtains, turn off all lights, and avoid using mobile phones or other light-emitting devices near windows during the alert.

Also Read | Mumbai Rains Prediction-Maharashtra Weather Forecast: Yellow Alert Issued for May 08 in Mumbai; Thane, Palghar and Other Districts May Also Receive Moderate Rainfall – Complete Details Here.

During the State Cabinet meeting, the Government of Gujarat congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the security forces for the successful completion of 'Operation Sindoor' carried out by the Army.

The nationwide drill is mandated by the Ministry of Home Affairs, is part of a larger exercise to assess preparedness for potential security threats, particularly in light of rising tensions with Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack.

India launched a strike at the terror hideouts deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir under 'Operation Sindoor' in the early hours of Wednesday in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Indian Armed Forces successfully struck nine terror targets, four in Pakistan, including Bahawalpur, Muridke, and Sialkot, and five in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), using special precision munitions in a coordinated operation.

The operation was jointly carried out by the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, with the mobilisation of assets and troops.

India has carried out its deepest strikes inside Pakistan's undisputed territory since 1971, successfully targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. This marks New Delhi's most significant military action within Pakistani territory in over five decades. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)