Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], February 27 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has disbursed financial assistance of Rs 313 crore to the bank accounts of more than 13 lakh students of the state.

The Chief Minister disbursed the assistance via video conference from Gandhinagar in the presence of Education Minister Dr Kuberbhai Dindor and Minister of State for Education Shri Praful Pansheriya

The Chief Minister disbursed the assistance through DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer) via a single click under the Namo Lakshmi Yojana, Namo Saraswati Vigyan Sadhana Yojana, Mukhyamantri Gyan Sadhana Merit Scholarship Yojana, and Mukhyamantri Gyan Setu Merit Scholarship Yojana.

According to an official release, under the leadership of the Chief Minister, the state government has embraced a transparent, efficient, and technology-driven governance model, ensuring the seamless delivery of Yojana benefits to beneficiaries.

Under the guidance of the Chief Minister, the state government launched the Namo Lakshmi Yojana to reduce dropout rates among girls in grades 9 to 12, ensure proper nutrition alongside education, and empower adolescent girls.

As part of this initiative, students receive annual financial assistance of Rs 10,000 in grades 9 and 10 and Rs 15,000 in grades 11 and 12.

On Thursday, the Chief Minister disbursed Rs 203 crore through a single-click DBT, benefiting 10.70 lakh girl students.

The Yojana has led to a notable rise in female attendance at higher secondary schools.

According to online attendance monitoring at the Vidya Samiksha Kendra, within just six months of the academic session beginning in June 2024, the percentage of girls with 80-100 per cent attendance surged from 23 per cent to 48 per cent.

To encourage more students to pursue science in grades 11 and 12 after completing grade 10, the state government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, introduced the Namo Saraswati Vigyan Sadhana Yojana last year.

Under this initiative, students receive a total financial assistance of Rs 25,000 over two years.

The Yojana has yielded positive results, with the Chief Minister disbursing Rs. 51 crore through DBT on Thursday, benefiting approximately 1.50 lakh science students.

Since the academic session began in June 2024, the percentage of students attending science classes with 80-100 per cent attendance has surged from 18 per cent to 44 per cent by December 2024--a remarkable 25 per cent increase in regular attendance.

As Gujarat progresses toward becoming a hub for semiconductors, green energy, and digital sciences, the demand for a skilled technical workforce will rise significantly.

The Namo Saraswati Vigyan Sadhana Yojana will play a pivotal role in preparing future-ready talent by encouraging more students to opt for the science stream in grades 11 and 12.

Furthermore, to support bright students across the state, the Chief Minister has implemented the Mukhyamantri Gyan Sadhana Merit Scholarship Yojana and the Mukhyamantri Gyansetu Merit Scholarship Yojana.

Under this Yojana, scholarships are awarded to 25,000 bright students who have completed their education from grades 1 to 8 in government or grant-in-aid primary schools and have studied under the RTE Act.

On Thursday, February 27, under the Chief Minister Gyan Sadhana Merit Scholarship Yojana, scholarships totaling over Rs 33 crore were disbursed to 50,000 students.

The state government grants scholarships to 30,000 bright students who have completed continuous education from standard 1 to 5, enabling them to secure merit-based admission in standard 6 and continue their studies up to standard 12 in state-run schools.

On Thursday, Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel disbursed scholarships totaling over Rs26 crore to 60,000 students under the Mukhyamantri Gyan Setu Merit Scholarship Yojana through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system.

In a single day, Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel facilitated financial assistance exceeding Rs 313 crore to more than 13 lakh students across the state via DBT.

Mukesh Kumar, Principal Secretary of the Education Department, Secretary to the Chief Minister Avantika Singh, and senior officials of the Education Department were present on this occasion. (ANI)

