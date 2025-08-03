New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and discussed the development of industry and the social sector in the state.

Sharing an X post on Saturday, CM Patel wrote, "The meeting with the world's most popular leader, India's successful Prime Minister, the respected Shri @NarendraModi, in New Delhi was filled with energy. Discussed various dimensions of Gujarat's all-round development with him. Received his invaluable suggestions for the development of industry and the social sector in the state."

He lauded PM Modi's leadership in providing welfare schemes for the common man.

"The Honourable Prime Minister has given top priority to the welfare of the common man in every welfare scheme. With the approach of "saturation," guidance was received from him to ensure that the benefits of central and state schemes reach every last beneficiary swiftly," Bhupendra Patel wrote.

CM Patel also met Bharatiya Janata Party chief JP Nadda and discussed fertilisers and health in the state.

"In New Delhi, I had a courtesy meeting with the National President of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Union Minister Shri @JPNadda ji. Discussed various topics, including fertilisers and health, with him and received guidance," the Chief Minister wrote on X.

Earlier on Saturday, CM Bhupendra Patel conferred medals to 118 Gujarat Police officers and personnel who were honoured with the President's Medal for their dedicated and outstanding service at the Chandrak Alankaran Samaroh, held at the Gujarat Police Academy in Karai.

He stated that with dedication and a strong sense of duty, the entire police force has contributed to making Gujarat a role model of peace, safety, and security for the country's development. He especially congratulated the families of medal-winning personnel, noting their vital role in supporting the police's challenging duties, a press release said. (ANI)

