Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], August 18 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel performed darshan, pujan, and Jalabhishek today at Somnath Mahadev on the last Monday of the holy Shravan month.

According to an official statement from the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Patel has observed the tradition of visiting ancient Shiva temples every Monday; beginning with Dholeshwar Mahadev near Gandhinagar, followed by Stambheshwar Mahadev at Kavi-Kamboi in Bharuch, and Hatkeshwar Mahadev at Vadnagar.

On this occasion, he also launched the Somnath Trust's Ladu Poshan Prasad distribution for Anganwadi children in Gir Somnath district. Guided by Prime Minister and Somnath Trust Chairman Shri Narendra Modi's mantra of "Poshan bhi, Padhai bhi", the Trust will distribute 7 lakh nutritious ladus over the next year, benefiting children at Anganwadis. This initiative, costing around Rs 1 crore, will provide 28 tons of nutrition-rich food, the statement said.

CM Patel launched Somnath Trust's Poshan Prasad initiative to provide nutritious ladus daily to Anganwadi children for one year. Using an automated, hygienic, and eco-friendly packaging system, the Trust ensures safe distribution.

Guided by PM Narendra Modi's vision, the Trust also conducts social service activities like distributing 2,500 kg of mangoes during Keri Manorath, 1,500 kg of Kharek, and providing 50 g of peanut-jaggery chikki daily for a year to Gir Somnath Anganwadi children. With the motto "Sauna Nath Somnath", Somnath Trust extends services across society. Over the past two years, more than 17,000 needy people have received vastra prasad from clothes offered to Somnath Mahadev and Mata Parvati.

According to the statement, monthly health services like dental camps, artificial limb distribution, physiotherapy, and general diagnosis camps benefit thousands. The Trust also nurtures Gir cattle at its gaushala and supports other state gaushalas with Nandi prasad to strengthen the breed.

During CM's visit to Somnath, several dignitaries and officials were present, including District Panchayat President Manjula Muchhar, MLAs Pradyuman Vaja, Bhagwan Barad, and Kalubhai Rathod, Veraval-Patan combined Municipality President Pallavi Jani, Collector N.V. Upadhyay, DDO Snehal Bhapkar, District Police Chief Manoharsinh Jadeja.

Community leaders including Zaveri Thakrar, Sanjay Parmar, former MLAs Jashabhai Barad and Rajshibhai Jotva, Shri Mahendra Pithiya, Shri Manasinh Parmar, along with officials and employees, were also present. (ANI)

