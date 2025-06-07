Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], June 7 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, while inaugurating the new Development Center of Infosys at GIFT City, reaffirmed the State Government's commitment to advancing the AI industry by implementing artificial intelligence-based systems across the state.

He stated that the establishment of an AI Centre of Excellence at GIFT City is aimed at creating a unified platform that brings together solution developers, experts, professionals, and startups under one roof.

According to the release, the newly operational Development Center of Infosys at GIFT City will focus on delivering advanced financial technology solutions under the FinTech framework. Additionally, it will place a strong emphasis on global services and innovation.

In addition, the centre will provide advanced analytics, machine learning, and AI-driven insights specifically tailored for financial institutions. It will also focus on delivering secure and transparent solutions for digital payments, smart contracts, and asset tokenization. Established with an investment of Rs32 crore, the Infosys Development Center is expected to create employment opportunities for over 1,000 professionals, further mentioned in the release.

Expressing his gratitude to Infosys for establishing this Development Center in Gujarat, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel stated that GIFT City--envisioned under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi--has emerged as the nation's hub for technology and fintech, hosting several leading global IT, fintech, and new-age technology firms.

He further added that the definition of technology has transformed over the past decade as a result of the Digital India Mission launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Under the Prime Minister's leadership, several policies and missions have been initiated over the past 11 years to give focused impetus to IT-enabled industries, semiconductors, and the electronics sector.

The Chief Minister stated that Gujarat is fully prepared to lead in positioning India as a soft power leader and a knowledge-based economy. He also recalled the significant role played by Infosys founder Narayana Murthy in establishing "iCreate," an institution dedicated to guiding youth in the field of innovation in the state.

On the occasion, Infosys CFO Jayesh Sanghrajka highlighted the company's growth journey, noting that Infosys, a global leader in consulting and IT services, was founded in 1981.

With over four decades of experience in managing systems and processes for global enterprises, Infosys today supports clients in 56 countries and has a strong workforce of over 320,000 employees worldwide.

He further mentioned that in 2024, Infosys was recognized as one of the best employers in India and, for the fourth consecutive year, ranked among the top 50 large companies in the country for women to work.

On this occasion, Principal Secretary of the Department of Science and Technology, Mona Khandhar, IFSCA Chairperson K. Rajaraman, Infosys Senior Vice Presidents Rajneesh Malviya and Niladri Prasad Mishra, and Director of ICT & e-Governance, Government of Gujarat, Kavita Shah, along with other dignitaries. (ANI)

