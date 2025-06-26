Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], June 26 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel expressed the state government's commitment to expanding the reach of education through the triveni (trinity) of schools, teachers, and learning, to build 'Viksit Gujarat for Viksit Bharat' through societal development.

He stated this during the state-wide launch of the 23rd edition of the Shala Praveshotsav - Kanya Kelavani Mahotsav, which was originally initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2003 during his tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat. The event was inaugurated at Divda PM Shri School in Kadana taluka of Mahisagar district, said the release.

Also Read | Shubhanshu Shukla Creates History, Becomes First Indian To Reach International Space Station As NASA-Axiom Mission 4 Docks Successfully (Watch Video).

On this occasion, CM Bhupendra Patel enrolled children into Balvatika, Anganwadi, primary school, and Standard 9. He welcomed them with educational kits and engaged in warm, paternal conversations, inquiring about their families.

The Chief Minister highlighted that public welfare initiatives launched by PM Narendra Modi during his tenure as Gujarat's Chief Minister have seen great success. Citing Shala Praveshotsav, he noted that the school dropout rate has dropped from 35 percent in 2003 to just 0.85 percent today. He added that the state government, through schemes like Namo Lakshmi and Namo Saraswati, ensures that financial constraints do not hinder children's education.

Also Read | Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: After 9-Day Investigation, Meghalaya Police's SIT Departs Indore.

He stated that the government is committed to ensuring students attend school regularly. Teachers are also instructed to visit the homes of students who are absent, even for a day, to understand the reasons behind their absence.

Emphasising public participation in governance, he urged parents to actively engage in School Management Committees (SMCs) to help achieve 100 percent outcomes. Echoing the spirit of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas," he called upon everyone to contribute to the vision of a Viksit Bharat.

At the inauguration of Kanya Kelavani Mahotsav and Shala Praveshotsav, Education Minister Kuber Dindor stated that the initiative was launched in 2003 by then Chief Minister and current PM Modi to ensure the holistic development of children. He noted that the dropout rate from Class 1 to 8, which was earlier around 35 percent, has now significantly declined. He added that CM Bhupendra Patel is committed to continuing this mission by ensuring 100 percent enrollment and quality education for the all-round development of children in Gujarat.

In his welcome address, Dahod MP Jaswantsinh Bhabhor highlighted the remarkable progress in education in tribal regions and expressed gratitude to the state government led by CM Bhupendra Patel. District Collector Arpit Sagar delivered the vote of thanks. During the celebration of Vidyarambh, outstanding students and donors were felicitated by the Chief Minister.

The event was graced by the presence of District Panchayat President Babubhai Patel, Panchmahal MP Rajpalsinh Yadav, senior leader Dashrath Bariya, District Development Officer Yuvraj Siddharth, along with officials, dignitaries, students, parents, and a large number of attendees. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)