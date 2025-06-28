Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], June 28 (ANI): As part of the Shala Praveshotsav - Kanya Kelavani Mahotsav, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has adopted a sensitive approach by staying overnight in remote and border-area villages to promote school enrollment among children.

According to an official release, during his overnight stay, the Chief Minister held traditional 'khatla baithaks' with villagers, fostering community dialogue and embracing the spirit of rural life.

During previous years' Shala Praveshotsav, Chief Minister Patel had stayed overnight in a rural area near the Madhya Pradesh border in Narmada district and in a village near the Maharashtra border in Dang district. He held interactive meetings with villagers and gathered insights about the developmental needs of these regions.

On the third day of the 2025 Shala Praveshotsav, Saturday (June 28), Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel facilitated the enrollment of children in Kuran village, located near the India-Pakistan international border in Kutch district.

Before leading the Shala Praveshotsav in Kuran, CM Patel arrived in Kutch on Friday. He stayed overnight in the village and conducted an evening dialogue session with the residents.

The Chief Minister congratulated the villagers of Kuran, located near the international border, for their cooperation during Operation Sindoor by following the instructions of the administrative authorities and the armed forces.

CM Patel highlighted to the villagers that even the most remote regions of Kutch have experienced accelerated development, driven by the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He stated that the Renewable Energy Park has become a major hub for employment, and the Rann Utsav has brought economic prosperity to the rural communities of Kutch.

Chief Minister assured the villagers that the government stands firmly with them and is fully committed to addressing and fulfilling their local development needs.

On Saturday, the concluding day of the Shala Praveshotsav, the Chief Minister visited the school in Kuran village and facilitated the enrollment of 104 children, from Balvatika and Anganwadi up to standard 9.

As part of this year's Shala Praveshotsav, over 1.34 lakh children are set to be enrolled in schools across the entire Kutch district.

Chief Minister Patel also inaugurated the newly constructed primary school in Kuran, a village known as the sentinel of the border.

The Chief Minister interacted with the newly enrolled children and held a meeting with members of the School Management Committee (SMC), guiding school and village infrastructure, the quality of education, and various development-related issues.

Furthermore, he also urged parents to take an active interest in their children's education and to contribute towards building a Viksit Gujarat for a Viksit Bharat.

Turning the Shala Praveshotsav into a celebration of development, the Chief Minister gifted development projects worth Rs 107.60 crore to the Kutch district.

On the occasion, MLAs, office bearers, senior district officials, villagers, children, and their parents were present. (ANI)

