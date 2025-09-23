Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], September 23 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will chair the monthly State SWAGAT Online Public Grievance Redressal Programme for September on September 25.

Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the SWAGAT Online Public Grievance Redressal Program, which began in 2003, is organised every month.

Also Read | Mohanlal Speech at 71st National Film Awards: Malayalam Star Calls Cinema 'Beating Heart of His Soul' After Being Honoured With Dadasaheb Phalke Award (Watch Video).

Citizens can make their representations for this SWAGAT Program in person at the Chief Minister's Public Relations Unit, Swarnim Sankul-2, Gandhinagar, on September 25, between 8:00 am and 11:00 am, according to a release.

Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the Vibrant Navratri Festival 2025 at GMDC Ground on Monday in Ahmedabad with a grand cultural program featuring performances by over 1,000 artists themed "Aahvaan Ma Aadhya Shakti" (Invocation of the Aadhya Shakti).

Also Read | Donald Trump Reiterates 'US Ended India-Pakistan Conflict' Claim During UN Address (Watch Video).

After the conclusion of the cultural presentation, the Chief Minister, along with the Ministers and other dignitaries, devoutly performed the Aarti of Goddess Jagdamba and joined in the Maha Aarti.

The grand festival celebrating tradition, culture, and devotion was inaugurated in the presence of Tourism and Cultural Activities Minister Mulubhai Bera, Minister of State Jagdish Vishwakarma, Kunvarji Halpati, and Ahmedabad Mayor Pratibha Jain.

Extending his greetings for the Navratri festival, the Chief Minister stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's gift of implementing the Next-Gen GST Reform from the very first day of Navratri will make this year's Vibrant Navratri Festival and Diwali Deepotsav not only celebrations of joy but also a double savings bonanza for the people of the country.

In line with the Prime Minister's call to promote an Aatmanirbhar Bharat, CM urged everyone to celebrate the Navratri festivities, from dandiya sticks to jewellery and cosmetics, using only Swadeshi (local) products.

Before inaugurating the Vibrant Navratri Festival, CM visited various attractions set up for the event, including the thematic exhibition based on the Nav Sankalp theme, photo zones, selfie points, a specially prepared Kids' City for children, a food court, and a handicraft market. He also interacted with women from self-help groups at the stalls.

Additionally, he also inaugurated the multimedia exhibition on the theme of "11 Years of Good Governance," organised by the Central Bureau of Communication.

On this occasion, Ahmedabad city's MLAs, Chief Secretary Pankaj Joshi, Tourism Secretary Rajender Kumar, Managing Director of the Tourism Corporation Prabhav Joshi, along with other dignitaries and officials, were present.

Guests from across India and abroad, along with Ahmedabad residents, joined in the inauguration of the grand Vibrant Navratri Festival 2025. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)