Surat (Gujarat) [India], September 23 (ANI): A disturbing incident unfolded at Surat's New Civil Hospital (NCH) on September 22, where medical staff, nurses, and security personnel were caught performing aarti and bowing down before a photo of Asaram Bapu, a convicted rapist serving life imprisonment for multiple rape cases.

The event, held at the hospital's stem cell building entrance, has triggered widespread outrage among citizens and human rights activists, with videos of the ritual going viral. The footage appears to depict an organised event where attendees were performing aarti and praying to Asaram's image, which was placed on a chair.

Also Read | 71st National Awards: Shah Rukh Khan Feted for His Work in 'Jawan', Vikrant Massey Receives Best Actor Award for '12th Fail' From President Droupadi Murmu (Watch Videos).

A security guard and a Class 1 officer have been removed from their positions following the incident. The hospital's RMO, Dr. Ketan Nayak, confirmed the video was from the previous day and stated that the security guard had informed him about the worship ceremony while he was away. He immediately ordered everyone to be removed from the premises.

Dr. Nayak also indicated that an investigation into the incident is ongoing. He emphasised that while the hospital management has no involvement in this incident, action has been taken against the security guard and the officer present at the scene.

Also Read | Satyendar Jain, AAP Leader and Former Delhi Minister's, Assets Worth INR 7.44 Crore Attached by ED; Government Agency To File Complaint Under PMLA Soon.

"The hospital management is conducting further inquiry into the matter," he said.

Asaram has been in jail since August 2013 for allegedly raping a schoolgirl and was arrested after the 16-year-old, whose parents were both devotees, complained to the police. Two months later, Asaram and his son Narayan Sai were booked for allegedly raping two sisters at their ashram in Surat, Gujarat.

Later, the sessions court in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, in January 2023, convicted Asaram under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in a 2013 rape of a female disciple at a Surat Ashram.

However, this year, the Gujarat High Court extended the bail of self-proclaimed godman Asaram Bapu in a rape case on medical grounds till August 21. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)