Gandhinagar (Ahmedabad) [India], February 8 (ANI): A Gujarat court on Tuesday convicted 49 accused and acquitted 28 others in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial bomb blast case.

Justice AR Patel will pronounce the quantum of punishment tomorrow. All the convicts will be brought in the court when the quantum of punishment is pronounced by the Judge.

Within a span of 70 minutes as many as 21 bomb blasts had taken place in Ahmedabad on July 26, 2008. The terror attack had led to the death of 56 people who were killed at various places in the city due to the bomb blasts and over 200 people were also injured. The Islamic militant group, Harkat-ul-Jihad-al-Islami, had claimed responsibility for the attacks. (ANI)

