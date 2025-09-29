Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], September 29 (ANI): In the presence of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the dancers (khelaiyas) performed the Raas on the song 'Operation Sindoor' at Norta Nagari and Swarnim Nagari in Ahmedabad on Monday.

In honour of the valour and courage of the armed forces, during the seventh day of Navratri, the dancers paid tribute to the soldiers through Garba at Norata Nagari and Swarnim Nagari in the city.

Also Read | 'Her Mann Ki Baat': PM Narendra Modi Writes Foreword for Italian Counterpart Giorgia Meloni's Memoir 'I Am Giorgia' To Be Launched in India.

According to an official release, at Norata Nagari, the renowned artist Shri Kirtidan Gadhvi enthralled the audience with his Garba on 'Operation Sindoor.' The presence of the Chief Minister boosted the dancers' enthusiasm. The young performers danced in honour of the nation's soldiers; later, everyone together chanted 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai.'

On this occasion, City BJP President Prerak Shah, office bearers, corporators, and other individuals were present.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Slams Congress-Led Himachal Pradesh Government for Undoing GST Cut by Raising Cement Price (Watch Videos).

Meanwhile, a two-day National Conference on Digital India, Land Administration, and Disaster Management will be organised at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar, on October 3 and 4, said Dr Jayanti Ravi, Additional Chief Secretary, Revenue Department.

The two-day National Conference will be attended by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, along with representatives from states across the country, according to a release.

This conference will focus on the vision for achieving the objectives of the Digital India Land Records Modernisation Program (DILRMP), along with knowledge sharing, capacity building, best practices, innovation case studies, and policy frameworks.

While briefing the media, Dr Jayanti Ravi stated that the National Conference will see the participation of Chief Minister Patel, along with officers from various states and union territories across the country engaged in revenue and disaster management functions, who will engage in discussions.

The statement said that the key issues to be discussed include land records and disaster management across states, the historical development of land systems, land titles and revenue reforms, paperless online registration, modern land record management and urban planning, revenue and civil court cases with paperless case management systems, as well as staffing and human resource planning for effective land administration.

Ravi further added that the conference will also see the participation of officers from the central and state governments, experts from various states, and representatives from organisations such as NIC, Survey of India, NDMA, GSDMA, BISAG-N, GNLU, IIM-A, IIT Gandhinagar, ISRO, CEPT, TISS, the banking sector, tech companies, CREDAI, Advocates, and Land Stack.

The Gujarat CMO said that during this two-day national-level event at Mahatma Mandir, the discussions will cover re-survey activities in Gujarat, addressing challenges, solutions, and best practices. Additionally, there will be sessions for sharing experience on best practices in disaster mitigation.

Revenue Department Additional Chief Secretary Dr Jayanti Ravi anticipated that the state's modern infrastructure and experience in successfully hosting national-level events would ensure the success of the conference. She further noted that the event is set to be a significant milestone in advancing the objectives of the Digital India Land Records Modernisation Program (DILRMP).

Providing further details, she said that the conference will cover a variety of topics, including: Sharing experiences and best practices of states and union territories in the modernization of land records, Study of legal reforms concerning land titles and revenue laws, Demonstration of technology-based solutions for e-registration, urban land planning, and re-survey activities, Evaluation of best practices in disaster mitigation, relief, and rehabilitation planning, Mechanisms for dispute resolution and the development of a national roadmap for integrated, technology-enabled land administration.

Notably, the conference will focus on seven key themes, including the upgradation of land record and registration systems; creation and updating of urban land records; process re-engineering of revenue court cases; resurvey efforts and land acquisition--current realities and the way forward; best practices and experience-sharing in disaster management; and human resource planning for modern land administration. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)