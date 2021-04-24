Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 24 (ANI): Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel has been admitted to Mehta hospital after testing positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

"I had undergone an RT-PCR test after having symptoms. The report came positive. On the advice of doctors, I am being admitted to Mehta Hospital. I urge all my close contacts to take care of their health," Patel tweeted in Gujrati.

India on Saturday recorded 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike since the pandemic broke out last year. According to the official data issued by the government, the country recorded 2,624 new deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

So far, 1,66,10,481 COVID-19 cases have been reported in India while 1,89,544 people have succumbed to the viral infection.

Currently, there are 25,52,940 active cases of COVID-19 in the country. (ANI)

