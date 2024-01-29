Ektanagar (Gujarat) [India], January 29 (ANI): External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar attended the inauguration of the Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) Skill Centre at Circuit House in Ektanagar, Gujarat on Monday.

"Our effort is that more and more people should come here (Statue of Unity). Through tourism, the message of unity can be spread across the country and the world..." said EAM S Jaishankar.

Also Read | Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar Says ‘Valentine’s Day To Be Celebrated As Matra Pitra Poojan Diwas in State’.

"People from all over the country visit the Statue of Unity now. We are encouraging hotel companies to set up hotels here to increase tourism. I appreciate IHCL (Indian Hotels Company Limited) which is setting up a hotel and skill centre here" he further said.

The minister appreciated the growth of Kevadia as a tourist destination with steadily growing footfalls.

Also Read | Union Budget 2024: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi Convenes Meet of Floor Leaders of Political Parties on January 30.

"Delighted to participate at the inauguration of the IHCL Hospitality Skill Centre today in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat. The Statue of Unity in Ekta Nagar has emerged as a major tourist destination, with steadily growing footfalls," EAM S Jaishankar said.

"The construction of tourist facilities, including hotels is a natural consequence. Ensuring the skilled human resources for such facilities is now the task. So glad to see that the IHCL Centre has hit the ground running. Interacted with the first batches selected for front office and F&B training. These youth from the region have got new opportunities as a result of the Modi Government's promotion of tourism," he posted on X.

The External affairs minister also visited the Varalakshmi foundation skill centre in Kevadia.

"Every visit to Varalakshmi Foundation's Ekta Skill Centre in Kevadia is encouraging. 1600 trainees, 90% of them tribal and 55% women is a notable achievement. Wish them all success in their continuing endeavors" the External Affairs Minister further said.

Notably, EAM S Jaishankar is a Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat.

Following this, he will also participate in the inauguration of the lab and smart class at Children's Home, Girl's Campus in Rajpipla.

The EAM will also flag off new ambulances at Primary Health Centre (PHC) Lachharas later in the day.

He will depart from Vadodara on January 30 at around 7 am, according to a statement from his office. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)