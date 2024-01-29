New Delhi [India], January 29 (ANI): A meeting of the floor leaders of various political parties in both Houses of Parliament will be convened on Tuesday by the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Pralhad Joshi, ahead of the Budget Session.

The Budget session of Parliament, the last session before the general elections expected in April-May, will begin on January 31 and is likely to continue till February 9.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the interim budget on February 1.

The session will begin with President Droupadi Murmu's address to the joint sitting of the two Houses of Parliament

The interim budget typically takes care of the fiscal needs of the intervening period till a government is formed after the Lok Sabha polls.

Meanwhile the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) issued a series of key recommendation ahead of the Budget presentation. They include

Meeting disinvestment targets and setting out a 3-year schedule for disinvestment; Subsuming petroleum, electricity & real estate in GST and aiming at a 3-rate structure; Raising capex by 20% to Rs 12 lakh crores and setting up a full-fledged Ministry of Investment. (ANI)

