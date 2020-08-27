Valsad, Aug 27 (PTI) A major fire broke out at an ink manufacturing factory in Gujarat's Valsad district on Thursday morning, a senior district official said.

There was no report of any casualty, Collector R R Raval said.

The blaze erupted in the factory located in Sarigam industrial area of Valsad around 6 am, he said.

Eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot and they managed to douse the flames after about three hours, he said.

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained. PTI

